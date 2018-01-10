Oh, so close

Raiders runner-ups at Princeton Invite

By David Jenkins

Sports Editor

[email protected]

Wylie East Raiders kicked off the soccer season with a winning record.

They finished 4-1 and were runner ups in the Jan. 4-6 Princeton Invitational.

The Raiders fell 5-4 in a shootout to Class 6A Rockwall-Heath at Jackie Hendricks Stadium. The finale was tied 0-0 after two halves.

In the previous match, they beat Crandall 4-2 in a shoot out. The game was tied at 1-1 at the end of regulation.

Wylie East rolled through pool play with wins over Community 3-0, Frisco Lebanon Trail 2-1 and Anna 5-1.

