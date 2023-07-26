TWC reports record Jobs, employment and labor force

The difference between “best” and “worst” depends on your perspective.

The Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) reported the state broke three records in June for number of jobs, number employed and the size of the state’s civilian labor force.

“More than 350,000 people have joined the Texas workforce since June 2022, making the Lone Star State a national leader as the best place to work and to live,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel.

On the contrary, a CNBC survey found that among all 50 states, Texas was the very worst place in which to live and work. While ranking Texas as No. 6 for business, CNBC said it was dead last for workers.

The study measured “quality of life issues including crime, health care, childcare and health care, as well as inclusive policies on discrimination and reproductive rights.”

CNBC said Texas had the nation’s 13th-highest violent crime rate and ranked 37th for licensed childcare facilities per capita.

“The Lone Star State keeps hacking away at inclusiveness, with laws targeting the LGBTQ+ population, voting rights, and the nation’s strictest abortion ban,” CNBC said.

