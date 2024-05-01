Subscribe
Rotary Golf 2024

Early voting ends; Election Day is May 4

by | May 1, 2024 | Latest, news

Residents from Collin and Dallas County cities with spring general elections who didn’t get a chance to cast ballots last week in early voting will head to the polls for contested races. Election Day is Saturday, May 4.

Two places on the Wylie City Council are contested. Place 2 incumbent Dave Strang is seeking a second term and has been challenged by Ahmed Abdelghani. Place 4 incumbent Scott Williams, who has served since 2021, faces Syed Danish Aftab.

In Sachse, Place 1 incumbent Mayor pro tem Brett Franks, who has served since 2012, has been challenged by Atif Ahmed. Place 2 incumbent Michelle Howarth faces Beau Hooten and Nisar Razvi in her bid for a third term.

For the first time in over a decade, St. Paul is having a general election with contested races. Mayor David Gensler, who entered office in 2022, faces Kent Swaner. Alderman Seat 3 incumbent John Crowe is seeking a second term and has been challenged by Justin Graham.

Election hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Wylie, polling locations for Collin County residents include the Conference Center and Collin College – Wylie Campus at 391 Country Club Road and Meeting Room East at Community Park Center located at 800 Thomas Street #100. 

In Sachse, Collin County residents can vote at in Room A and B at the Michael J. Felix Community Center located at 3815-E Sachse Road. Dallas County residents can vote at Hudson Middle School (4405 Hudson Drive), First United Methodist Church of Sachse (1520 Blackburn Road) or Sachse City Hall (3815 Sachse Road).

St. Paul residents will vote at St. Paul Town Hall Council Chambers located at 2505 Butcher’s Block.  

For more info, visit www.collincountytx.gov/Elections/election-information or www.dallascountyvotes.org/election-day/upcoming-election-information/

Stay informed about your local community, subscribe to your local newspaper The Wylie News today!

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Business owner planning Lake Lavon events

Business owner planning Lake Lavon events

Apr 24, 2024 |

A local business owner wants Wylie to make better use of Lake Lavon and its marina. James “Woody” Woodruff, owner of boat rental shop, Woody’s on the Lake, and The Boathouse restaurant at Collin Park Marina, says Collin Park has no shortage of swimmers and boats over...

read more
Homegrown workforce

Homegrown workforce

Apr 24, 2024 |

WHS grad hired for new Wylie EMS unit Wylie Fire Rescue Paramedic Christen Peterson didn’t have to go far to find a career she loves after graduating Wylie High School. Peterson, 19, was hired by WF-R in October 2023 and is currently putting herself through fire...

read more
Manufacturer announces relocation plans

Manufacturer announces relocation plans

Apr 24, 2024 |

SAF-Holland will build new facility in Rowlett After nearly five decades in Wylie, local manufacturer SAF-Holland has announced plans to relocate its manufacturing plant and 190 employees to Rowlett. With headquarters in Germany, SAF-Holland is a leading international...

read more
WISD budget updates

WISD budget updates

Apr 24, 2024 | ,

Each June Wylie ISD adopts its operating budget for the next school year, July 1 through June 30. Last week, as part of the planning process, Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Scott Roderick gave an update on the 2024-2025 proposed budget. For more on...

read more
District budget update

District budget update

Apr 17, 2024 |

Assistant Superintendent of Finance and Operations Scott Roderick gave an update on the 2024-2025 budget. Property values were previously projected to grow by 3.5%, but Roderick said the Collin County Central Appraisal District’s (CCAD) new estimate is now 1% due to...

read more
New fire tower, personnel needed

New fire tower, personnel needed

Apr 17, 2024 | ,

Fire Chief Brandon Blythe outlined a proposal for a new training tower to replace the current tower, which was constructed by WFR personnel in 2002. Courtesy of Wylie F-R The College Park development saga continued last week. After viewing a third proposed site plan...

read more
Appraisal notices mailed by county says CCAD

Appraisal notices mailed by county says CCAD

Apr 17, 2024 | ,

Collin County property values will take center stage as property owners will soon see how much the county thinks their property is worth.  Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD) has been busy collecting and entering information in preparation to generate...

read more
Award, five-year plan presented

Award, five-year plan presented

Apr 17, 2024 | ,

Wylie Fire Station No. 2 was presented with the Life Save Award at the Tuesday, April 9 regular council meeting for saving the life of a man experiencing cardiac arrest who only had a 9% chance of survival.  Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News During a work session at last...

read more
Early voting starts April 22

Early voting starts April 22

Apr 17, 2024 | ,

Residents from Collin County cities with upcoming general elections will head to the polls later this month to begin the early voting process to elect city council members in contested races.  The first day of early voting is Monday, April 22 and continues...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Rotary Golf 2024
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Rotary Golf 2024
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe