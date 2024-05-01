‘For Sale’ sign may end three-year fight

A “For Sale” sign across from Southfork Ranch could end a three-year fight to protect Maxwell Creek. File Art

Maxwell Creek appears safe from sewage following two significant developments in the three-year saga involving plans for a densely packed subdivision between Parker and Murphy.

First, the Parker City Council released a proposed settlement to the dispute over plans that would have included construction of a wastewater treatment plant allowed to discharge up to 200,000 gallons of treated effluent into Maxwell Creek each day.

The second development was the erection over the weekend of a sign apparently advertising the 103 acres for sale. The sign, facing Hogge Road across from Southfork Ranch, listed The Haines Company as the agents.

