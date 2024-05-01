Annual events benefit local charities

The 20th annual Wylie Pedal Car Race 500 will happen at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5, with more than 200 children expected to participate.

Community members inside and outside the city limits of Wylie will gather next week to participate in special events supporting small local businesses.

The Wylie Entrepreneur Expo is 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 1 at Collin College – Wylie Campus. Hosted by the Wylie Chamber of Commerce, the event offers a chance to network with local entrepreneurs and meet with local experts who can answer small business questions. Topics covered include business plan development, financing strategies, permitting and planning processes, marketing and real estate. For more info and tickets, which cost $25, visit wylieentrepreneurexpo.com.

The 20th annual Wylie Pedal Car Race 500 will happen at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5, with more than 200 children expected to participate. The race is broken into two age groups — ages 2-3 and ages 4-5 — with participants racing 500 inches down Ballard Avenue in cars customized to showcase local merchants and organizations. Check-in for the 2-3-year-olds race begins at 1 p.m. with the first race starting at 2 p.m. Check-in for the 4-5-year-olds’ begins at 2 p.m. with the first race starting at 3 p.m.

The pedal car race is a rain or shine event. Each age group is divided into heats that feed into a semifinals and finals round where the top three are crowned. The top three receive a trophy, while each participant receives a ribbon and t-shirt for the event. With spots limited, registration is encouraged on the city’s website. The cost to participate is $15. Proceeds benefit Special Olympics for areas near Wylie, Sachse and Murphy and historic downtown Wylie beatification.

The annual Taste of Wylie event is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, May 6, at Olde City Park, which is located at 112 S. Ballard Ave. At the event, local restaurants will gather to showcase their fare while raising money for a good cause.

Initially organized by Wylie Christian Care Center, the event is now in its third year primarily organized by the city. A volunteer-led event, Taste of Wylie offers samples from over 40 restaurants and raises funds for local food pantries, such as the Christian Care Center, Amazing Grace, Hope for the Cities and 5 Loaves Food Pantry in Sachse.

Taste of Wylie tickets are available on the city’s website. The cost to attend is $15 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-12 and $12 for educators and seniors over 60. Children five and under can attend for free.

