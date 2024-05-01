Subscribe
Midyear budget adjustment approved

May 1, 2024

Members of local nonprofits were honored for National Volunteer Week at the Tuesday, April 23 regular council meeting. Courtesy City of Wylie

Midyear budget adjustments and the continuation of the College Park saga — along with several presentations and recognitions — were included at last week’s regular council meeting.

A public hearing regarding a requested amendment tabled at the March 12 regular meeting was removed from table, then tabled again for consideration, but not before a resident had a chance to comment. 

Approved by council in 2020, the new owners of the commercial and multi-family planned development on 20 acres located from 2535-2701 S. State Highway 78 have requested an amendment to the development conditions and  zoning exhibits. The new owners are planning 250 multi-family units, an increase of 100 units from the originally approved development. 

“This is one of the last big parcels of land we have in Wylie along a major thoroughfare,” the resident said, at the Tuesday, April 23 regular council meeting, before mentioning the recent announcement of a new HEB planned for Murphy. “I want the council to really think hard about this property and what we put on it. It might be the last piece of property we have in Wylie that’s suitable for really good commercial property.” 

