Manufacturer announces relocation plans

SAF-Holland will build new facility in Rowlett

After nearly five decades in Wylie, local manufacturer SAF-Holland has announced plans to relocate its manufacturing plant and 190 employees to Rowlett.

With headquarters in Germany, SAF-Holland is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses.

