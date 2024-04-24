Subscribe
Manufacturer announces relocation plans

Apr 24, 2024

SAF-Holland will build new facility in Rowlett

After nearly five decades in Wylie, local manufacturer SAF-Holland has announced plans to relocate its manufacturing plant and 190 employees to Rowlett.

With headquarters in Germany, SAF-Holland is a leading international manufacturer of chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks and buses.

For more on this story see the April 24, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

