Subscribe
Order photos

Lady Raiders top first-place Pirates 8-5

by | Apr 12, 2023 | Sports

Wylie East scored six runs in the first two innings Tuesday night, winning the Crosstown Showdown 8-5.

The victory snapped Wylie’s (12-1, 22-9) 13-game winning streak and pulled East (11-2, 20-9) within one game of the District 9-6A standings. The win also gave the Lady Raiders a little bit of revenge, after Wylie beat them earlier in the season 8-1.

East had several players in the lineup with big performances, including four hits from Kimma Kincaid. She had two doubles, two RBIs and also scored two runs herself. In total, Wylie East outhit Wylie 9-6, as Presleigh Duff also struck out eight batters over seven innings.

For the Pirates, Chloe Phe did manage to hit a home run, and Jordyn Merrett added two doubles in the loss. Wylie will host Naaman Forest this Friday, April 14 in their next game, while Wylie East hosts North Garland.

For the full story, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.

Pirates top Raiders in extra innings
WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Pirates top Raiders in extra innings

Pirates top Raiders in extra innings

Apr 12, 2023 |

It took 11 innings, but the Wylie Pirates finally broke through to win game one of the Crosstown Showdown. Wylie (9-0, 13-12) defeated Wylie East (7-2, 12-9) on the road Tuesday night 7-5, strengthening the advantage in the District 9-6A standings. With both teams set...

read more
Atkins, Stroup throw no-hitter in Wylie East’s win

Atkins, Stroup throw no-hitter in Wylie East’s win

Apr 7, 2023 |

Kason Atkins and Tyler Stroup combined to throw five no-hit innings as the Wylie East Raiders shut out South Garland 19-0. In the win over the Titans, Adam and Alex Herod each had three RBIs, along with three RBIs from Luke Epperson on three hits and two walks. Wylie...

read more
Wylie sweeps Rowlett, 8-0 halfway through district play

Wylie sweeps Rowlett, 8-0 halfway through district play

Apr 7, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates won their eighth consecutive game Thursday night, remaining perfect through district play. They defeated Rowlett 10-1 at home, completing the two-game sweep and keeping the Pirates on top of the District 9-6A standings. For the season, Wylie has...

read more
Quiroga battles through adversity for state title

Quiroga battles through adversity for state title

Mar 30, 2023 |

Winning a state championship for anyone is a crowning achievement, but for Wylie’s Avery Quiroga, it was reaching a goal years in the making. Quiroga had been one of the top powerlifters in the area for several years, dating back to her freshman season when she placed...

read more
Wylie takes first place in district, dominates Sachse

Wylie takes first place in district, dominates Sachse

Mar 28, 2023 |

The Wylie Pirates stand alone atop District 9-6A halfway through district play, now 8-0 overall. Their latest win came Monday night, as they dominated the Sachse Lady Mustangs (6-1) with an 11-1 victory on the road. The Lady Mustangs were unbeaten in district play...

read more
Wylie East dominates Royse City, advances to area round

Wylie East dominates Royse City, advances to area round

Mar 24, 2023 |

No. 2 Wylie East had no problem in the bi-district round of the state playoffs, defeating Royse City 8-0 Thursday night at Wylie ISD Stadium. Brooke Shields opened the scoring less than two minutes into the contest and Wylie East never looked back. Their relentless...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Public Notice - Subscribe