Lady Raiders top first-place Pirates 8-5

Wylie East scored six runs in the first two innings Tuesday night, winning the Crosstown Showdown 8-5.

The victory snapped Wylie’s (12-1, 22-9) 13-game winning streak and pulled East (11-2, 20-9) within one game of the District 9-6A standings. The win also gave the Lady Raiders a little bit of revenge, after Wylie beat them earlier in the season 8-1.

East had several players in the lineup with big performances, including four hits from Kimma Kincaid. She had two doubles, two RBIs and also scored two runs herself. In total, Wylie East outhit Wylie 9-6, as Presleigh Duff also struck out eight batters over seven innings.

For the Pirates, Chloe Phe did manage to hit a home run, and Jordyn Merrett added two doubles in the loss. Wylie will host Naaman Forest this Friday, April 14 in their next game, while Wylie East hosts North Garland.

