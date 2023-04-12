Pirates top Raiders in extra innings

It took 11 innings, but the Wylie Pirates finally broke through to win game one of the Crosstown Showdown.

Wylie (9-0, 13-12) defeated Wylie East (7-2, 12-9) on the road Tuesday night 7-5, strengthening the advantage in the District 9-6A standings. With both teams set to play again Friday at Wylie High, the Pirates hold a two-game lead over the Raiders and a one-game lead over Sachse for a district championship.

In the game, Wylie overcame an early East lead, as the Raiders plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning. Wylie scored four in the top of the sixth to make it a one-run game, before East then came back and sent the game to extra innings. Brady Dalton and Dawson Cleveland each had three hits in the game, as the Pirates scored two in the top of the 11th to take home the victory.

The Raiders hope to gain revenge Friday, with the first pitch at 7:30 p.m.

