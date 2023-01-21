Subscribe
Kaledek

Wylie East 8-0 to open season

by | Jan 21, 2023 | Sports

The Wylie East girls soccer team opened the 9-6A soccer season with a bang, scoring nine goals in their debut to the top level of competition.

Five first-half goals set the tone, as Wylie East went on the road to beat Naaman Forest 9-0 Friday night. The Lady Raiders improved to 8-0 and the team has risen to No. 7 in the TGCA statewide rankings.

Wylie East’s next big test is at home next Tuesday when they host the Sachse at Wylie East High School Stadium. The Lady Mustangs went 12-2 in the district last season.

Girls Soccer – Friday, Jan. 20

Wylie East – 9

Naaman Forest – 0

Additional scores from the night.

Girls Basketball – Friday, Jan. 20

Wylie East – 54

Garland – 31

LeAire Nicks led all scorers with 17 points as the Lady Raiders defeated Garland Friday night.

Nicks scored nine points in the second half, helping Wylie East outscore Garland 22-4 in the third quarter to clinch the victory. Kerbie Cash added nine points while Brooklyn King had eight, including six in the third.

Wylie East’s win keeps them within arm’s length of the Wylie Pirates for second place in District 9-6A, just two games back with five games remaining.

The Lady Raiders host South Garland next Tuesday.

Boys Basketball – Friday, Jan. 20

Wylie East – 61

Garland – 64

Wylie East dropped their fourth game in a row and fell two games out of a playoff spot with a close loss to Garland Friday night.

The Raiders are now 4-6 in district play with six games remaining. They’ll try to right the ship at home on Tuesday night when they host South Garland.

Boys Soccer – Friday, Jan. 20

Wylie East – 2

Naaman Forest – 3

The Raiders dropped their first game in district play Friday night, with two second-half goals from Naaman Forest as the difference in a 3-2 loss.

Wylie East fell to 4-3-2 on the season and will try to pick up their first district win against Sachse next Tuesday.

For additional sports coverage, subscribe to our newspaper here.

For additional sports pictures, see here.

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

0 Comments

WEDC Gift Guide jpeg

Related News

Wylie picks up 10th district win

Wylie picks up 10th district win

Jan 21, 2023 |

The Pirates are still in the hunt for at least a share of the district title, winning their third straight game and 10th in district play. Wylie outscored Lakeview Centennial 34-6 in the second half on their way to a 62-24 victory Friday night. With the win, the...

read more
Slow start dooms Wylie East at home

Slow start dooms Wylie East at home

Jan 19, 2023 |

The Wylie East Lady Raiders basketball team had a chance to knock off the defending champs and keep within arm's distance of a district title. Unfortunately for East, a slow start to the first quarter doomed them down the stretch, as they lost 62-52 to Sachse Tuesday...

read more
Wylie tops North Garland, remains tied for first

Wylie tops North Garland, remains tied for first

Jan 19, 2023 |

The Pirates continued their winning ways in District 9-6A, defeating North Garland Tuesday night. The starting backcourt duo of Donaven Davis and Jackson Hinckley scored 25 points, as Wylie outscored North Garland 22-7 in the second half to win 54-31. The victory...

read more
Wylie East High School 2022 sports year in review

Wylie East High School 2022 sports year in review

Dec 29, 2022 |

It was an eventful 2022 for Wylie East High School, featuring new coaches, standout performers and a shakeup for the new year. It was announced in February that Wylie East would be moving up to Class 6A, pairing them with Wylie and Garland ISD in athletics for the new...

read more
Wylie High School 2022 sports year in review

Wylie High School 2022 sports year in review

Dec 29, 2022 |

The Wylie Pirates 2022 year was filled with plenty of accolades once again. From state finalists, playoff dramatics and young student-athletes taking the next step and signing collegiate scholarships, it was largely proven once again to be a successful Pirates sports...

read more
Lady Raiders depth, youth show promise in new district

Lady Raiders depth, youth show promise in new district

Dec 22, 2022 |

Wylie East is taking on a new season with new challenges, including a step up to the 6A level. The Lady Raiders have long been a dominant soccer program, including a state championship in 2015. Now, they join Wylie High School at the 6A level, and head coach Kody...

read more
Pirates aim for third straight district title

Pirates aim for third straight district title

Dec 22, 2022 |

As the team continues to win, the expectations for the Wylie Pirates girls soccer team will continue to increase. The Pirates finished the 2021-22 season first overall in District 9-6A, reaching the playoffs with an undefeated record. After winning their first team...

read more
Pirates strive for three-peat

Pirates strive for three-peat

Dec 22, 2022 |

As the team continues to win, the expectations for the Wylie Pirates girls soccer team will continue to increase. The Pirates finished the 2021-22 season first overall in District 9-6A, reaching the playoffs with an undefeated record. After winning their first team...

read more
Lady Raiders depth, talent show promise in 6A

Lady Raiders depth, talent show promise in 6A

Dec 22, 2022 |

Wylie East is taking on a new season with new challenges, including a step up to the 6A level. The Lady Raiders have long been a dominant soccer program, including a state championship in 2015. Now, they join Wylie High School at the 6A level, and head coach Kody...

read more
Pirates optimistic for new season, face early tests

Pirates optimistic for new season, face early tests

Nov 27, 2022 |

It’s been a difficult start the season for the Wylie Pirates basketball team, but reinforcements are on the way as they prepare for a long district season. The Pirates finished second in District 9-6A last season with a 12-2 district record but hope to be able to...

read more
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Jersey Mikes
Mobility
Jersey Mikes