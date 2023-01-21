Wylie East 8-0 to open season

The Wylie East girls soccer team opened the 9-6A soccer season with a bang, scoring nine goals in their debut to the top level of competition.

Five first-half goals set the tone, as Wylie East went on the road to beat Naaman Forest 9-0 Friday night. The Lady Raiders improved to 8-0 and the team has risen to No. 7 in the TGCA statewide rankings.

Wylie East’s next big test is at home next Tuesday when they host the Sachse at Wylie East High School Stadium. The Lady Mustangs went 12-2 in the district last season.

Girls Soccer – Friday, Jan. 20

Wylie East – 9

Naaman Forest – 0

Additional scores from the night.

Girls Basketball – Friday, Jan. 20

Wylie East – 54

Garland – 31

LeAire Nicks led all scorers with 17 points as the Lady Raiders defeated Garland Friday night.

Nicks scored nine points in the second half, helping Wylie East outscore Garland 22-4 in the third quarter to clinch the victory. Kerbie Cash added nine points while Brooklyn King had eight, including six in the third.

Wylie East’s win keeps them within arm’s length of the Wylie Pirates for second place in District 9-6A, just two games back with five games remaining.

The Lady Raiders host South Garland next Tuesday.

Boys Basketball – Friday, Jan. 20

Wylie East – 61

Garland – 64

Wylie East dropped their fourth game in a row and fell two games out of a playoff spot with a close loss to Garland Friday night.

The Raiders are now 4-6 in district play with six games remaining. They’ll try to right the ship at home on Tuesday night when they host South Garland.

Boys Soccer – Friday, Jan. 20

Wylie East – 2

Naaman Forest – 3

The Raiders dropped their first game in district play Friday night, with two second-half goals from Naaman Forest as the difference in a 3-2 loss.

Wylie East fell to 4-3-2 on the season and will try to pick up their first district win against Sachse next Tuesday.

