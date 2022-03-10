WHS exchange students share adventures

As Wylie High School’s foreign exchange students head into the final four months of their time as Pirates, they took time to discuss their experiences. Some key takeaways from the international group of five include the concept that things “really are bigger in Texas,” there are more career-focused class options at WHS than in their hometown schools and trying new things is rewarding.

Karen Kifer is an international exchange coordinator for Education First (EF) High School Exchange Year in the DFW area including students attending WHS. Some of her responsibilities are finding host families and helping them choose their exchange student. Once the students arrive, Kifer supervises them during their exchange year.

“We have regular contact to ensure that the exchange is going smoothly,” Kifer said.

