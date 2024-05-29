WEHS graduates complete journey

Wylie East Class of 2024 graduates celebrate the end of their high school careers Saturday, May 25 at CUTX Event Center in Allen with the traditional streamer toss.

On a busy Memorial Day weekend honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice, family, friends, staff and Wylie ISD trustees gathered to honored to honor graduating students of the Wylie East High School Class of 2024.

Commencement ceremonies were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at the Credit Union of Texas (Allen) Event Center at 200 Stacy Road in Allen.

Senior Miriam Stone delivered the opening remarks and prayer to the audience, followed by Amie May, a teacher who introduced former student and salutatorian Chelsea Ombadykow, noting Chelsea’s “impressive academic resume,” creativity and her “palpable energy.”

At the podium, Chelsea first spoke briefly of the four years of memories before enlightening the audience with a bit of her family history.

