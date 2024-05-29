Subscribe
Subscribe Mothers Day

WEHS graduates complete journey

by | May 29, 2024 | Education, Latest, news

Wylie East Class of 2024 graduates celebrate the end of their high school careers Saturday, May 25 at CUTX Event Center in Allen with the traditional streamer toss.

On a busy Memorial Day weekend honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice, family, friends, staff and Wylie ISD trustees gathered to honored to honor graduating students of the Wylie East High School Class of 2024.

Commencement ceremonies were held at 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25 at the Credit Union of Texas (Allen) Event Center at 200 Stacy Road in Allen.

Senior Miriam Stone delivered the opening remarks and prayer to the audience, followed by Amie May, a teacher who introduced former student and salutatorian Chelsea Ombadykow, noting Chelsea’s “impressive academic resume,” creativity and her “palpable energy.”

At the podium, Chelsea first spoke briefly of the four years of memories before enlightening the audience with a bit of her family history.

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

WHS Class of 2024 celebrate milestone

WHS Class of 2024 celebrate milestone

May 29, 2024 | , ,

Wylie High Class of 2024 graduates, 691 of them, toss celebratory streamers in the air signaling the end of high school Saturday, May 25 at the event center in Allen. The Wylie High School Class of 2024 marked a milestone Saturday evening as proud parents, teachers,...

read more
Memorial Day observance planned

Memorial Day observance planned

May 22, 2024 | ,

A Memorial Day ceremony planned by VFW Post #315 and the City of Wylie will take place at Olde City Park Monday, May 27. At the event, wreaths will be placed honoring the fallen, all veterans and those actively serving.  Memorial Day is a chance to reflect on the...

read more
Election canvassed; condos OK’d

Election canvassed; condos OK’d

May 22, 2024 | ,

Mayor Matthew Porter and Councilmembers Gino Mulliqi, Mayor pro tem Jeff Forrester, Scott Williams and Dave Strang welcomed the President of Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani, at the Collin County Courthouse Friday, May 10. Mulliqi, an Albanian American, presented the president...

read more
Wylie Farmers Market debuts May 25

Wylie Farmers Market debuts May 25

May 22, 2024 | ,

Rachel Echols, a former 4th grade teacher with an 11-month-old son, started organizing the Wylie Farmers Market in April after gauging interest and gathering feedback on Facebook.  A stay-at-home mom with an aptitude for planning and a heart for small businesses has...

read more
Fine arts students awarded

Fine arts students awarded

May 15, 2024 | ,

In the Schmidt and Jones High School Musical Awards, the Wylie High School Theatre Pirate Players received 10 nominations including Best Show for their January production of “Beauty and the Beast.”  The WHS theater group won Best Orchestra, along with Best Actor in a...

read more
Homeless count down in Collin, Dallas Counties

Homeless count down in Collin, Dallas Counties

May 15, 2024 | ,

Housing Forward and the All Neighbors Coalition announced the third consecutive year of reductions in homelessness in Dallas and Collin counties, including the lowest total number of people experiencing homelessness in nearly a decade.  Announced at the State of...

read more
Fake school threats have real consequences

Fake school threats have real consequences

May 15, 2024 | , ,

Wylie ISD Safety and Security staff ask that parents start having true conversations with their kids about the dangers of making threats. Wylie ISD parents and students should know that there are no fake school threats according to Texas law, or the school district....

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Rotary Golf 2024
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Rotary Golf 2024
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe