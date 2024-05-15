Fake school threats have real consequences

Wylie ISD Safety and Security staff ask that parents start having true conversations with their kids about the dangers of making threats.

Wylie ISD parents and students should know that there are no fake school threats according to Texas law, or the school district. As several surprisingly young students have learned this year, one comment made in jest can lead to an arrest.

According to Assistant Superintendent Scott Winn and Sgt. Donald English, Wylie ISD experiences an uptick in fake school threats near the end of the school years.

Last month, this led to three district students being arrested in a one-week period.

English said the district had 33 reported threats from students during the current school year which resulted in the arrests of 16 students. All the threats “were some type of joke” with “no intent to harm,” he added, and this year they were mostly made by middle and intermediate school students.

“You don’t see it as much in a high school because the students are more emotionally regulated,” English said. “They know they could get in trouble by saying something out loud. But there is no filter with the younger kids.”

Community Relations Officer Alexandra Waters said middle and intermediate school students have “more freedom and less maturity” than high school students, adding that “they are not necessarily processing the consequences of their words and actions.”

To read the full story and support your local community newspaper, subscribe to The Wylie News today!