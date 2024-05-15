Fine arts students awarded

In the Schmidt and Jones High School Musical Awards, the Wylie High School Theatre Pirate Players received 10 nominations including Best Show for their January production of “Beauty and the Beast.” The WHS theater group won Best Orchestra, along with Best Actor in a Minor Role for Hudson Donnell.

In the Schmidt and Jones High School Musical Awards, the Wylie High School Theatre Pirate Players received 10 nominations including Best Show for their January production of “Beauty and the Beast.” The WHS theater group won Best Orchestra along with Best Actor in a Minor Role for Hudson Donnell. Hudson played the role of LeFou, which translates from French to “The Fool.” The character is an accident-prone secondary antagonist known for snide comments.

“Our annual musical production is a labor love for all the Performing Arts at Wylie High School,” Director of Theater Polly Harrison said. “To be recognized for our work by Schmidt and Jones is a great way to honor our students and the support of all our community.”

The 15th annual Schmidt and Jones Awards were Tuesday, May 7 at Moody Performance Hall.

