Subscribe
Subscribe Mothers Day

Fine arts students awarded

by | May 15, 2024 | Education, news

In the Schmidt and Jones High School Musical Awards, the Wylie High School Theatre Pirate Players received 10 nominations including Best Show for their January production of “Beauty and the Beast.”  The WHS theater group won Best Orchestra, along with Best Actor in a Minor Role for Hudson Donnell.

Students from Wylie High School and Wylie East High School were recently recognized for outstanding achievements in fine arts.

In the Schmidt and Jones High School Musical Awards, the Wylie High School Theatre Pirate Players received 10 nominations including Best Show for their January production of “Beauty and the Beast.” The WHS theater group won Best Orchestra along with Best Actor in a Minor Role for Hudson Donnell. Hudson played the role of LeFou, which translates from French to “The Fool.” The character is an accident-prone secondary antagonist known for snide comments.

“Our annual musical production is a labor love for all the Performing Arts at Wylie High School,” Director of Theater Polly Harrison said. “To be recognized for our work by Schmidt and Jones is a great way to honor our students and the support of all our community.”

The 15th annual Schmidt and Jones Awards were Tuesday, May 7 at Moody Performance Hall.  

To read the full story and support coverage of local community news, subscribe to The Wylie News today!

Subscribe RH Love

0 Comments

Order photos

Related News

Homeless count down in Collin, Dallas Counties

Homeless count down in Collin, Dallas Counties

May 15, 2024 | ,

Housing Forward and the All Neighbors Coalition announced the third consecutive year of reductions in homelessness in Dallas and Collin counties, including the lowest total number of people experiencing homelessness in nearly a decade.  Announced at the State of...

read more
Fake school threats have real consequences

Fake school threats have real consequences

May 15, 2024 | , ,

Wylie ISD Safety and Security staff ask that parents start having true conversations with their kids about the dangers of making threats. Wylie ISD parents and students should know that there are no fake school threats according to Texas law, or the school district....

read more
Collin County values continue to rise

Collin County values continue to rise

May 8, 2024 | ,

Collin County property values once again show an increase, according to figures released by Collin Central Appraisal District (CCAD).  The CCAD mailed the 2024 real property appraisal notices to property owners on April 15. Business personal property mailings...

read more
Bois d’ Arc lake beckons

Bois d’ Arc lake beckons

May 8, 2024 | ,

After 20 years of planning and four years of construction, Texas’ first major reservoir to be built in more than three decades glistens in the sun as a recreational beacon.  The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD), based in Wylie, owns and operates Bois...

read more
One Year Later

One Year Later

May 8, 2024 | ,

Groundbreaking held for Mendoza Legacy Park Cox Elementary Principal Krista Wilson addresses students and community members Monday, May 6, at the groundbreaking of Mendoza Legacy Park honoring the two sisters killed in the mass shooting May 6, 2023 in Allen. On the...

read more
Incumbents reelected to city council

Incumbents reelected to city council

May 4, 2024 | ,

Unofficial results are in with 100% of Collin, Dallas and Rockwall County precincts reporting for the May 4 general election. In a 2-way contest for Place 2 on Wylie City Council, incumbent Dave Strang won with 1,610 votes to defeat Ahmed Abdelghani who received 803...

read more
Annual events benefit local charities

Annual events benefit local charities

May 1, 2024 | ,

The 20th annual Wylie Pedal Car Race 500 will happen at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 5, with more than 200 children expected to participate. Community members inside and outside the city limits of Wylie will gather next week to participate in special events supporting small...

read more
‘For Sale’ sign may end three-year fight

‘For Sale’ sign may end three-year fight

May 1, 2024 | ,

A “For Sale” sign across from Southfork Ranch could end a three-year fight to protect Maxwell Creek. File Art Maxwell Creek appears safe from sewage following two significant developments in the three-year saga involving plans for a densely packed subdivision between...

read more
Midyear budget adjustment approved

Midyear budget adjustment approved

May 1, 2024 | ,

Members of local nonprofits were honored for National Volunteer Week at the Tuesday, April 23 regular council meeting. Courtesy City of Wylie Midyear budget adjustments and the continuation of the College Park saga — along with several presentations and recognitions —...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Rotary Golf 2024
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Rotary Golf 2024
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Public Notice - Subscribe