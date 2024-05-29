WHS Class of 2024 celebrate milestone

Wylie High Class of 2024 graduates, 691 of them, toss celebratory streamers in the air signaling the end of high school Saturday, May 25 at the event center in Allen.

The Wylie High School Class of 2024 marked a milestone Saturday evening as proud parents, teachers, and community members gathered to celebrate their graduation.

The ceremony, held at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center May 26, was one of joy and reflection as 691 seniors wearing maroon and white looked back on their journeys, thanked parents and faculty, and talked about hopes for the future.

Following the presentation of colors, national anthem and introduction of Wylie ISD leadership, student body president Kaleigh Wright gave opening remarks focused on accomplishments and responsibility.

“While today serves as a milestone worth celebrating, it also serves as a reminder of the responsibility that comes with this diploma,” Kaleigh said. “We are not just graduating; we are stepping into a world that needs our talents, our passions and our commitment to make a difference.”

