Social media lawsuits, dress code addressed

T.J. Fields has been named as the new principal of Davis Intermediate School. Courtesy photo

The Wylie ISD Board of Trustees kicked off its regular meeting on Monday, March 31, by celebrating student and staff achievements before turning to financial updates and legal matters. Trustees welcomed T.J. Fields as the new principal of Davis Intermediate School and honored the district’s school resource officers for their contributions. Watkins Elementary School was also recognized for earning Solution Tree Model PLC status.

