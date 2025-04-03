Subscribe
Annual State of the City Luncheon held

Apr 3, 2025

Mayor Matthew Porter speaks to State of the City luncheon attendees Tuesday, March 18, at Collin College’s Wylie campus. The event was hosted by the Wylie Chamber of Commerce. Courtesy Craig Kelly/City of Wylie

Wylie Mayor Matthew Porter delivered his annual State of the City address Tuesday, March 25, during a luncheon hosted by the Wylie Chamber of Commerce at Collin College. He highlighted 2024 accomplishments, recognized community members and provided detailed updates on the city’s growth, infrastructure and public safety efforts.

Porter opened his remarks by introducing city council members, city staff and visiting dignitaries, including State Reps. Candy Noble and Jeff Leach, and U.S. Rep. Keith Self.

The mayor noted the city’s international visitors, including investors and business owners from Taiwan and Japan, who toured Wylie to learn about the local economy last year. Also noted was Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani’s visit.

