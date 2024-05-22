Top WHS, WEHS students offer advice to underclassmen

Wylie High School (left) valedictorian Carley Knight has a GPA of 5.86 and salutatorian Lindsey Lee has a GPA of 5.83. Wylie East High (right) valedictorian Isabella McCord has a GPA of 5.95 and salutatorian Chelsea Ombadykow has a GPA of 5.84.

Wylie High

After putting in the hard work to earn the top two spots at their respective high schools, the Wylie ISD valedictorians and salutatorians will address their fellow Class of 2024 graduates Saturday, May 25 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen.

Leading Wylie High School this year is valedictorian Carley Knight with a weighted GPA of 5.86 and salutatorian Lindsey Lee with a weighted GPA of 5.83.

Both students are 2024 Birmingham Scholars.

Carley has been at the top of her class since her sophomore year and Lindsey was number three in her sophomore year but advanced to second place by her junior year.

Wylie East

Delivering speeches to the Wylie East High School graduating class this year are two close friends who were motivated by each other.

Isabella McCord, the valedictorian, has a weighted GPA of 5.95 and salutatorian Chelsea Ombadykow has a weighted GPA of 5.84.

Isabella has been at the top of her class since her sophomore year. Chelsea was number four in her sophomore year but managed to advance two places halfway through her junior year.

