WISD theatre departments host Summer on Stage

Summer on Stage, an annual theater camp, had 180 participants this year.

After losing a day and changing the planned venue due to the storm, Wylie ISD’s summer theater program, Summer on Stage, had a busy week.

Summer on Stage was originally planned to start at Wylie High School on Tuesday, May 28. But after the storm caused a power outage at the campus, the program started the next day at Wylie East High School.

Over 180 students from grades three through 12 participated with recent high school graduates working as paid college interns to mentor the students.

“It’s one of the biggest camps Wylie ISD has and we have a waiting list for it,” Wylie High School Director of Theatre Polly Harrison said.

Older students put in six hours of work on Friday, May 31 and wrapped up theater summer camp with 12 hours of effort on the last day, Saturday, June 1.

