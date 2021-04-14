Wylie softball extends streak to 8

It was an eventful two weeks for the Wylie Lady Pirates, who won four games by a combined score of 66-0 to find themselves tied for first place in the District 9-6A standings.
On March 30, Wylie began its climb of the district standings by dispatching Garland by a score of 15-0. The Lady Owls committed three errors in the game and the Lady Pirates took advantage with the long ball, finishing the game with three home runs, three triples and a double in seven of their 11 hits for the game.
Mikayla Hoffman doubled and tripled in the game while Sydney Murphy and Averie Gunther each had a triple and a home run in the victory. Jordyn Merrett also homered for the girls in the maroon and black, while Averie Gunther got the victory from the circle for Wylie.
Keeping things rolling for the Lady Pirates, Wylie went on to beat South Garland on April 1 by a final of 25-0, their largest margin of victory on the season. Aubrie Gunther was the winning pitcher for the Lady Pirates, as she no-hit South Garland in the victory, while Wylie totalled 22 hits in the win. Aubrey Brown had the lone home run and also hit a triple in the game. She collected two of Wylie’s six extra-base hits in the game.
Wylie knew heading into the new week that the game against Sachse was two teams vying for a district championship. After the Lady Mustangs won the first contest 10-1 on March 8, the Lady Pirates responded in a big way, totaling 13 hits while holding Sachse to just one in the 11-0 win on April 6.
By Kyle Grondin • [email protected]