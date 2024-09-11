Volleyball round: Wylie East, Wylie dominate Garland ISD foes

Wylie East senior libero Jordyn Wacaster, pictured in previous action, helped to lead the Lady Raiders to a dominant 3-0 win over South Garland on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Photo by Maddie Smith / Wylie News

By David Wolman

Four days after the Wylie volleyball team defeated cross-town rival Wylie East 3-0 (25-23, 26-24, 25-22) on Friday, Sept. 6, to take sole possession of first place in District 9-6A, the Lady Pirates continued their winning ways on Tuesday, earning a 3-0 sweep of Rowlett (25-10, 25-16, 25-19).

Wylie East, meanwhile, took out its frustrations of that loss on South Garland in a dominant 25-2, 25-5, 25-7 victory, also on Tuesday.

Wylie (21-6 overall, 4-0 District 9-6A) will host North Garland at 5:30 p.m. Friday night from the Montgomery Center. Wylie East (20-7, 3-1) is back in action that same night at Garland Lakeview Centennial.