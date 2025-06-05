Subscribe
NTMWD 2025 Summer

City cleared to resume McMillen Road construction

by | Jun 5, 2025 | Latest, news

Construction on McMillen Road is set to resume following final approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, clearing the way for long-delayed progress on the vital infrastructure project.

The project had been halted since March 2024 due to permitting requirements from the Corps, which oversees federally protected waterways. Although unrelated to any ongoing litigation, the delay significantly slowed work as the city worked through complex federal and state processes.

In response to the permitting issue, the city of Wylie immediately engaged with the Texas Historical Commission and USACE to obtain the necessary approvals. During the permitting process, historical artifacts were discovered at the construction site, prompting required archeological excavation and review in accordance with federal preservation laws.

“These additional steps were time-consuming but necessary to ensure compliance with state and federal regulations,” city officials said in a statement.

The permitting process included four 30-day agency review periods and two separate archeological exploration phases. Each review period required responses and coordination across multiple agencies, whose independent timelines extended the overall schedule.

Compounding the delay, utility relocation work from franchise providers—Frontier, Charter Spectrum and FEC—also lagged behind schedule. These providers are now expected to complete their relocations in the coming weeks.

With all necessary permits secured, McMahon Construction plans to return to the site in mid-July to begin site cleanup and preparation for full remobilization. Bridge crews are expected to resume work by the end of July on the 1,100-foot span crossing the wetlands area.

Stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

Collin Summer 2025

Deprecated: Creation of dynamic property ET_Builder_Module_Comments::$et_pb_unique_comments_module_class is deprecated in /home/csmediatexas/wylienews/wp-content/themes/Divi/includes/builder/class-et-builder-element.php on line 1380

0 Comments

Subscribe RH Love

Related News

Wylie resident claims $3M lottery prize

Wylie resident claims $3M lottery prize

Jun 3, 2025 |

A Wylie resident has claimed a $3 million top prize in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $3 Million Ca$h, according to a recent announcement by the Texas Lottery Commission. The winning ticket was purchased at AJ’s Quick Trip, located at 202 S. Ballard Ave. in...

read more
School bond database approved

School bond database approved

May 29, 2025 | , ,

The Texas Legislature on Tuesday, May 20 passed Senate Bill 843, a measure that will require the Texas Education Agency to develop a publicly accessible online database containing detailed financial information about school district and charter school bonds, taxes and...

read more
Annual event celebrates music, community

Annual event celebrates music, community

May 29, 2025 | , ,

Bluegrass Heritage Foundation founder, Alan Tompkins, left, can often be found playing the upright bass with the band Hillbilly Fever, or playing banjo with Bobby Giles and the Texas Gales. See them play May 31 at Olde City Park. File photo Bluegrass music returns to...

read more
New Juneteenth Court crowned in Wylie

New Juneteenth Court crowned in Wylie

May 29, 2025 | , ,

At the Juneteenth pageant Saturday, May 17, Rylie Parker, left, was crowned Lil Miss Wylie Juneteenth Queen, Brielle Dent, center, received the title of Jr. Miss Wylie Juneteenth Queen, and Alanah Tyson was named Miss Teen Wylie Juneteenth Queen. Courtesy Bee...

read more
Wylie PD arrests suspect in aggravated robbery

Wylie PD arrests suspect in aggravated robbery

May 22, 2025 |

Wylie police have arrested an 18-year-old local man in connection with the armed robbery of a vape and tobacco shop that occurred last week. Joseph Calderon Jr., of Wylie, was taken into custody early Monday morning, May 19, and charged with aggravated robbery, police...

read more
Order photos
NTMWD 2025 Summer
Collin Summer 2025
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer 2025
NTMWD 2025 Summer
Collin Summer 2025
Jersey Mikes May 2022
Collin Summer 2025