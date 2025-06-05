City cleared to resume McMillen Road construction

Construction on McMillen Road is set to resume following final approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, clearing the way for long-delayed progress on the vital infrastructure project.

The project had been halted since March 2024 due to permitting requirements from the Corps, which oversees federally protected waterways. Although unrelated to any ongoing litigation, the delay significantly slowed work as the city worked through complex federal and state processes.

In response to the permitting issue, the city of Wylie immediately engaged with the Texas Historical Commission and USACE to obtain the necessary approvals. During the permitting process, historical artifacts were discovered at the construction site, prompting required archeological excavation and review in accordance with federal preservation laws.

“These additional steps were time-consuming but necessary to ensure compliance with state and federal regulations,” city officials said in a statement.

The permitting process included four 30-day agency review periods and two separate archeological exploration phases. Each review period required responses and coordination across multiple agencies, whose independent timelines extended the overall schedule.

Compounding the delay, utility relocation work from franchise providers—Frontier, Charter Spectrum and FEC—also lagged behind schedule. These providers are now expected to complete their relocations in the coming weeks.

With all necessary permits secured, McMahon Construction plans to return to the site in mid-July to begin site cleanup and preparation for full remobilization. Bridge crews are expected to resume work by the end of July on the 1,100-foot span crossing the wetlands area.

Stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!