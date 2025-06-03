Wylie resident claims $3M lottery prize

A Wylie resident has claimed a $3 million top prize in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $3 Million Ca$h, according to a recent announcement by the Texas Lottery Commission.

The winning ticket was purchased at AJ’s Quick Trip, located at 202 S. Ballard Ave. in Wylie. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

This marks the first of four top prizes worth $3 million to be claimed in the $3 Million Ca$h game, which offers more than $154.5 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.72, including break-even prizes.

This is not the first time a Wylie resident has hit it big with the Texas Lottery. Last year, another local claimed a $1 million top prize in the $1,000,000 Crossword scratch ticket game. That winning ticket was purchased at Wylie Beverage, located at 405 S. Highway 78.