Wylie East Class of 2025 celebrates a ‘legacy of greatness’

Cheers, hugs and memories marked a milestone moment as 607 graduates from Wylie East High School crossed the stage Saturday, May 24, during the school’s commencement ceremony at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen.

Following an introduction by Principal Tiffany Doolan, Virtuous Domorji, National Honor Society president, opened the ceremony with a prayer. The school’s Air Force Junior ROTC unit, led by Cadet Colonel Adriana Rannabargar, presented the colors, and the Wylie East Choir, directed by Dr. Nathan Dame, performed the national anthem. Attendees then joined in the United States and Texas pledges of allegiance.

Doolan welcomed district leaders and special guests, including Wylie ISD trustees and Superintendent David Vinson.

Col. Brooks McFarland, senior aerospace science instructor at Wylie East, recognized students committed to serving in the U.S. military.

Class Salutatorian Caden Ly shared reflections on the shared journey of the Class of 2025.

“I’m just an ordinary guy among the extraordinary Raiders of this class,” Caden said. “Each of us has walked a different path to get here—some smooth, some bumpy, some full of detours—but in the end, all of them have led us to this rewarding ceremony together.”

He thanked teachers, staff and families for their support and told his classmates, “I know with confidence that each of you will go on to do remarkable things. You’ll lead, innovate, heal, teach, create. Whatever your path, the world will be better because of you—and I can’t wait to see the future you build.”

Valedictorian Leon Le delivered a heartfelt address to his fellow graduates, beginning with a poem titled A Golden Legacy. He praised the vibrant school culture and activities that made their high school years memorable.

“From the Diversity Club nailing every culture day celebration to the tennis players huddling up at the end of every practice,” Leon said. “From the cadets of the ROTC practicing their drills to the East Side Crew twisting and jiving.”

Leon encouraged his peers to savor the moment.

“Take a look to your left and your right,” he said. “This will be the last time you will see the same people at this same time, in the same place.”

A moment of remembrance was held for classmates Chance Stovall and Brinlee Farris, whose memories were honored with two empty chairs. Seniors Jennifer Nguyen and John Olajimi shared words in tribute.

After each graduate received their diploma, the class joined together in singing the school song.

Sofia Blanco Barajas delivered the closing student address, first offering wisdom inspired by her mother before offering her own.

“As you embark on this new chapter,” she said, “not only should you be assured and fearless in the way you strive towards newfound goals and aspirations — but most importantly, be passionate and bold in the way you love and care for those around you… And with that, allow me to once again congratulate a class truly ‘like no other.’ The Wylie East Class of 2025.”

Doolan concluded the ceremony with praise and encouragement.

“Together, we are celebrating 607 graduates this evening,” she said. “Your hard work, resilience, and growth throughout these years have been inspiring. It has been an honor to be your principal … You are leaving a legacy of GREATNESS at Wylie East and in Wylie ISD.”

