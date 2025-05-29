Subscribe
WISD to hold public hearing on proposed budget, tax rate

The Wylie Independent School District will hold a public meeting at 7 p.m. on June 16, at the Wylie ISD Administration Building, 951 S. Ballard Ave., to discuss the district’s proposed budget and tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year. 

Community members are encouraged to attend and participate in the discussion.

The proposed property tax rate for the 2025 fiscal year is $1.189 per $100 of taxable value, which includes a maintenance and operations rate of $0.734 and a debt service rate of $0.455. 

In Texas, a school district’s maintenance and operations (M&O) tax rate funds daily expenses like salaries and utilities. The interest and sinking (I&S) fund tax rate pays off voter-approved debt for capital projects, such as buildings or equipment. M&O covers operations; I&S handles long-term debt repayment and cannot fund operations. The district notes that these proposed rates cannot be exceeded without issuing a revised notice and holding another public meeting.

Under the proposed budget, total expenditures are projected to increase by 1.08% compared to the previous year. This includes a 1.99% decrease in maintenance and operations spending, offset by a 15.86% increase in debt service expenditures.

