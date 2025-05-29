Subscribe
Big dreams, bright futures: Wylie High honors Class of 2025

by | May 29, 2025 | Education, Latest

The Credit Union of Texas Event Center in Allen was filled with emotion and pride Saturday, May 24, as 755 seniors from Wylie High School crossed the stage to receive their diplomas during the school’s graduation ceremony.

The event began with the Wylie High School Air Force Junior ROTC posting the colors, followed by a welcome from Principal Brian Alexander, who introduced Wylie ISD staff, board members and stage guests.

Zion Tesfaye, student body president, delivered the opening remarks and set a poignant tone as she reflected on the significance of the moment.

“I stand here to be the Voice of the Class, to tell you something worth remembering… let me draw it from the world we live in,” Zion said. “We walk the stage for those who never got the chance… for the voices that went unheard, for the hands that never held a diploma… for the millions around the world who still wake up every day knowing that education is a privilege they may never have.”

Senior Class Vice President Rayne Bussing followed with a heartfelt tribute to Wylie High’s staff and parents, praising the unwavering support they provided throughout the students’ high school journeys.

“Through our triumphs, through our failures, there was always a staff member there: congratulating us, advising us, tutoring us, comforting us, or even adopting us,” Rayne said. Addressing parents, she added, “Your unconditional love, support, and guidance is the reason we are standing here before you today… thank you, mom and dad, for showing up to every dance performance even though you still have no idea what a pirouette is.”

Jayden Njoroge, president of the National Honor Society, introduced Superintendent David Vinson, who welcomed guests and acknowledged the presence of the Wylie ISD Board of Trustees and district administrators.

Salutatorian Guneet Dhaliwal addressed the class with reflections on perseverance and individuality.

“Before me is the graduating class of 2025. 755 students, 755 different stories, 755 different lives,” Guneet said. “We didn’t get here because everything in life went smoothly. We got here because we learned how to persevere when things went wrong… Take the world by storm but never forget your roots.”

Valedictorian Andrew Varghese followed, giving thanks to his faith, family, and the school community that shaped him.

“I thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for guiding me up until this point,” Andrew said. He also honored his brother Mathew, a past valedictorian, saying, “Without your guidance and example, I could have never dreamed of overcoming every academic and personal obstacle.”

He reminded classmates that, while academics were important, “our most memorable experiences were formed outside of the classroom. From football games to other school events, the lasting relationships we formed at Wylie High extend past any physical boundaries.”

After Vinson instructed the seniors to turn their tassels, students crossed the stage as family and friends looked on. The audience was invited to stand for the playing of the Wylie High School Alma Mater, recorded by the school’s Wind Symphony.

“You are and will forever be tied together through this campus because once you’re a Pirate, you’re always a Pirate. I’m going to miss you all. Know yourself. Know your worth. And know that we’re better together.”

WHS principal Brian Alexander

