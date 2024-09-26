Murphy Maize Days is Oct. 5

The 15th Annual Murphy Maize Days opens at noon, Saturday, Oct. 5, in Central Park, 550 N. Murphy Road.

The 15th Annual Murphy Maize Days promises a cornucopia of a-maize-ing fun for all ages as the event opens at noon, Saturday, Oct. 5, in Central Park, 550 N. Murphy Road.

For the first time, all-you-can-ride carnival ride wristbands will be available for $10 each or four for $35. Attractions include a 42-foot Ferris wheel, 40-foot carousel, Scat, Berry-go-round, Mindwinder, Ballistic and Pirate’s Revenge.

Ride wristbands and VIP parking are only available for purchase by credit card. ATMs will be available on site for vendors who take cash.

The cornhole tournament starts at 1 p.m. with jump pad activity for kids from noon to 2 p.m., free play from 2-6 p.m. and teens from 6-8 p.m.

A petting zoo will be open from noon to 5 p.m. and there will be a car show in the north parking lot.

The Maize Midway will include small carnival rides and games, face painting, GellyBall and inflatables. Maize Market will feature a variety of items to purchase, including many handmade.

Punkin’ Chunkin’ will benefit the Murphy Chamber of Commerce Scholarship Foundation and The Bridge Community Fellowship is sponsoring a pumpkin patch and there will be plenty of carnival games and vendors.

Tickets for the Herman Marshall bourbon tasting lounge, sponsored by Yard Dawgs, are available in advance at $45 each or two for $80. Open from 4-9 p.m., the lounge will be signed as off-limits for carrying handguns, Police Chief Jeff Gibson said.

Live music will include Le Freak, which bills itself as the greatest Disco band in the world, at 8:30 p.m. on the Methodist Richardson Medical Center Main Stage.

Also performing are Saved by the 90s at 5:30 and 80s Gadgets at 7.

Visitors are encouraged to bring refillable water bottles, chairs or blankets and strollers or wagons for the youngsters. Dogs are permitted if leashed and pet owners must clean up after them and bring a bowl for water.

Parking at Murphy City Hall is for VIP tickets with limited handicap parking available. The Murphy Middle School lot is handicap parking only with golf cart shuttle service. Public and vendor parking is at Tom Kimbrough Stadium.

Glass bottles and outside alcohol are prohibited and smoking is only allowed in designated areas.

All rides stop at 8 p.m. and the fireworks finale will light up the sky starting at 9:30 p.m.

