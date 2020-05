Members of the Wylie East and Wylie High School class of 2020 are being recognized in an untraditional fashion.

Parents, teachers, friends, or anyone for that matter, can “Adopt a Senior” from the class of 2020, hopefully mak­ing new memories for senior class members dramatically impacted by the COVD-19 school closure.

By David Jenkins • [email protected]