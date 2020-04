Dallas Summer Musicals officials have nominated Wylie East High School for two of their prestigious High School Awards.

These awards celebrate the best in high school theatre across the DFW metroplex, this year including more than 60 schools. Wylie East’s drama department, which performed “The Wiz” in October 2019, was nominated for Best Lighting Design and Best Costume Design.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]