California company retools to make masks

On a normal day, Pistol Lake Clothing Company, based in Venice, California, is busy cranking out minimalist clothing (gear) made from a sustainable mix of recycled water bottles and Eucalyptus – Eudae – but, with the onset of the Corona pandemic, CEO Ryan Light (WHS ’98) has re-tooled his factory and is now supplying 500 to 1000 masks per day, depending on the complexity of the pattern, for the “war” effort against the corona foe.

In doing so, he has not only fulfilled a desperate need, but also has been able to keep his factory staff at work during this time of economic uncertainty. California was the first state to completely shut down for quarantine.

Special contributor Cindy Anderson • [email protected]