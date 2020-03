More than 1,000 Wylie Independent School District students are gearing up for the second-ever “Wylie in the Meyerson” event, on Saturday, March 21.

The day includes six concerts featuring bands, choirs and orchestras, and a citywide children’s choir, all performing on the Meyerson Concert Hall stage, 2301 Flora Street, Dallas.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]