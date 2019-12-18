Girl Scout Cadette creates cat adoption space

Locals looking to adopt a feline friend have a new space to explore their options.

Sydney Farrow, an eighth grader from Wylie and Girl Scout Cadette with Troop 6549, transformed an unused room at Wylie Animal Shelter into a cat adoption room. It features brightly-colored murals and plenty of space to play.

She also collected 200 pounds of food, 160 pounds of litter, 200 toys, 279 ounces of dish soap and other cat care items. Using this, the Cadette built 15 starter kits for families adopting a cat. Each kit includes a litter box, litter, cat food, collar, treats, food bowl and a toy.

Kits are included because Sydney discovered that many families lack supplies when they first adopt.

More than 100 hours went into fundraising, planning, drawing and painting. All this work earned Sydney her Silver Award, the highest honor a Girl Scout Cadette can achieve.

“Sydney focused on an issue she cared very much about, learned the facts and took action to make a difference in her community,” said her mother Christi Farrow. “While working on this project, Sydney has gained confidence and skills that will catapult her to lifelong success.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]