Annual Wylie Way gala honors educators

Elementary Paraprofessional of the Year Lily Courtney reacts after hearing her name announced at the district’s annual banquet held Friday, May 2. Courtesy Wylie ISD

Wylie ISD honored some of its most dedicated and passionate educators during its annual Wylie Way Awards Gala, held earlier this month at the Plano Event Center.

The event recognized the district’s 2024-25 Elementary and Secondary Teachers of the Year, along with the Paraprofessionals of the Year. Additionally, departmental employees who embody the district’s values and dedication to students were also highlighted.

