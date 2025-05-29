Subscribe
School bond database approved

by | May 29, 2025 | Education, Latest, news

The Texas Legislature on Tuesday, May 20 passed Senate Bill 843, a measure that will require the Texas Education Agency to develop a publicly accessible online database containing detailed financial information about school district and charter school bonds, taxes and related construction projects.

The bill, authored by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst and sponsored in the House by Rep. Keith Buckley, passed both chambers with bipartisan support. It aims to increase transparency in how public schools manage bond-funded projects and how those decisions affect local property taxes.

Under the new law, the TEA must collect and publish information about each school bond that is proposed or approved, including ballot language, election outcomes, tax rate impacts and specific projects funded through those bonds. The database will also track maintenance taxes approved or proposed by school districts and charter schools and include the results of any related elections.

In addition to financial data, the system will include descriptions of capital projects, such as new buildings or major renovations, with information about project costs, funding sources and overall size. Users will be able to generate reports by district or geographic area, and the platform will include a feature to request updates or corrections to posted information.

School districts and open-enrollment charter schools will be required to submit timely and accurate information to the agency in order to keep the database up to date. The TEA may contract with a third party to assist with building or maintaining the system.

The measure is scheduled to take effect Sept. 1, 2025, but implementation depends on whether the Legislature appropriates specific funding for the project. If not, the agency may still move forward using other available funds, though it is not required to do so.

Supporters say the new database will help voters and taxpayers better understand how local schools manage bond funding and taxation.

Stay informed, support local jouralism subscribe to your community newspaper The Wylie News today!

0 Comments

Related News

Annual event celebrates music, community

Annual event celebrates music, community

May 29, 2025 | , ,

Bluegrass Heritage Foundation founder, Alan Tompkins, left, can often be found playing the upright bass with the band Hillbilly Fever, or playing banjo with Bobby Giles and the Texas Gales. See them play May 31 at Olde City Park. File photo Bluegrass music returns to...

read more
New Juneteenth Court crowned in Wylie

New Juneteenth Court crowned in Wylie

May 29, 2025 | , ,

At the Juneteenth pageant Saturday, May 17, Rylie Parker, left, was crowned Lil Miss Wylie Juneteenth Queen, Brielle Dent, center, received the title of Jr. Miss Wylie Juneteenth Queen, and Alanah Tyson was named Miss Teen Wylie Juneteenth Queen. Courtesy Bee...

read more
Wylie PD arrests suspect in aggravated robbery

Wylie PD arrests suspect in aggravated robbery

May 22, 2025 |

Wylie police have arrested an 18-year-old local man in connection with the armed robbery of a vape and tobacco shop that occurred last week. Joseph Calderon Jr., of Wylie, was taken into custody early Monday morning, May 19, and charged with aggravated robbery, police...

read more
Bigger in Texas

Bigger in Texas

May 22, 2025 | ,

Seven Texas cities, including four from Collin County, lead the nation in percentage of population growth, according to U.S. Census Bureau’s Vintage 2024 data released Thursday, May 15. The Census Bureau said Princeton ranked No. 1 with a 30.6% growth rate, up from...

read more
New WISD schools named after local leaders

New WISD schools named after local leaders

May 22, 2025 | ,

The new schools will be named after  Richard Parker and Oather Walter "Hamp" Hampton. The Wylie Independent School District has named its two newest campuses in honor of longtime community leaders whose legacies of service continue to shape the city. At the Monday,...

read more
Annual Wylie Way gala honors educators

Annual Wylie Way gala honors educators

May 22, 2025 | ,

Elementary Paraprofessional of the Year Lily Courtney reacts after hearing her name announced at the district’s annual banquet held Friday, May 2. Courtesy Wylie ISD Wylie ISD honored some of its most dedicated and passionate educators during its annual Wylie Way...

read more
Council hears parks and recreation priorities

Council hears parks and recreation priorities

May 22, 2025 |

The Wylie City Council certified the results of the city’s May 3 municipal election, approved consent items and regular agenda items, before turning its attention to several presentations Tuesday, May 13. As part of the election canvass, Todd Pickens and David R. Duke...

read more
