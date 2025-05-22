New WISD schools named after local leaders

The new schools will be named after Richard Parker and Oather Walter “Hamp” Hampton.

The Wylie Independent School District has named its two newest campuses in honor of longtime community leaders whose legacies of service continue to shape the city.

At the Monday, May 19 meeting, Wylie ISD trustees unanimously approved the name O.W. Hampton Intermediate for the district’s forthcoming intermediate school, joining Richard Parker Junior High, which was named at the April 28 board meeting.

Both campuses, currently under construction off Kreymer Lane between Brown Street and Mossy Oak Lane, are set to open in August 2026 and will feed into Wylie East High School.

