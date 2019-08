Winning a gift basket door prize to go along with a bag of goodies at the New Teachers Lucneon was Emily Tucker of Whitt Elementary School. The luncheon was hosted by Wylie Chamber of Commerce. (Joe Reavis/The Wylie News)

Teachers new to Wylie Independent School District this year were welcomed top the community last at the annual New Teacher Luncheon hosted by Wylie Chamber of Commerce.

The luncheon, attended by about 400 people, was held at Wylie East High School.

For the full story, see the Aug. 7 issue or subscribe online.

By Joe Reavis • Staff Writer • [email protected]