CISD posts mixed STAAR results

Even though Community Independent School District students fall short of statewide passing rates on the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness tests, the students out perform their peers on End of Course tests required for high school graduation.

STAAR and EOC standardized tests are administered to Texas public school students every spring in the areas of reading, writing, English, U.S. History, mathematics and science. Results of the 2019 tests were released in June.

Grading is divided into three categories: approaches grade level is passing, but a student will need extra instruction; meets grade level indicates a student should be success in the next grade, but may need some extra help; and masters grade level indicates a student knows the material and will need no extra help in the next grade.

By Joe Reavis • [email protected]