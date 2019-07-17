Wylie ISD students win Skills awards

Wylie Independent School District students picked up an individual and a team award last month in the 2019 Skills USA Championships held in Louisville, Ky.

More than 6,500 students competed in the showcase of career and technical education on June 26-27

Students were invited to the event to demonstrate their technical skills, workplace skills and personal skills in 103 hands-on competitions including robotics, automotive technology, drafting, criminal justice, aviation maintenance and public speaking. Industry leaders from 600 businesses, corporations, trade associations and unions planned and evaluated the contestants against their standards for entry-level workers.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]