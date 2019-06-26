Reader’s theatre camp helps prevent summer slide

For several years, a weeklong summer camp has been improving students’ reading skills one play at a time.

Reader’s Theatre Enrichment Camp, led by first grade teacher Carrie Lindsey, brings together bibliophiles who completed any elementary school grade the previous year. In reader’s theatre, actors bring scripts on stage with them and read as they act.

Because of the volume of kids, attendees were split into morning and afternoon sessions.

“It’s a four-day thing,” Lindsey explained. “We learn the lines, practice them, highlight our lines, and learn how to read them with fluency, expression and voice. They each have a folder with their lines highlighted. They have to learn who their character is, and learn about the characters and setting. There’s a lot of practice reading.”

For the full story, see the June 26 issue or subscribe online.

By Morgan Howard • [email protected]