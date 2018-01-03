Wylie East NHS hosts dance for special needs students

By Luke Pendley

[email protected]

For the seventh year in a row, special needs students had the opportunity to attend a high school dance thanks to Wylie East’s National Honor Society. The group hosted the Winter Wonderland Dance Dec. 20 for special needs students from the junior high level and up around the district.

The event was formed by the first NHS president, Kaylynn Cleary, years ago after her friend was unable to attend Homecoming or prom due to sensory issues.

These issues and more were addressed for special needs students. The lights stayed on, music was lowered to keep everyone at ease and several different activities were offered in case the students weren’t comfortable on the dance floor. There were coloring tables, crafts and a hot chocolate bar all offered to students and parents.

All WISD special needs students and families were invited. Parents were given the option to stay and enjoy refreshments or to simply drop their students off. Members of the Wylie East NHS, along with 25 Wylie High NHS students, attended Winter Wonderland as well to get the true dance feel and make sure it was more of a district-wide welcoming. All decorations and set-up was student run and designed.

For the full story see the January 3 issue or subscribe online.