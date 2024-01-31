Subscribe
Trustees OK donations for memorial honoring sisters

by | Jan 31, 2024 | Education, Latest

 A memorial will be built at Cox Elementary in Sachse honoring the Mendoza sisters, Daniela and Sofia, who were killed in the May 2023 mass shooting at the Allen Outlet Mall. Courtesy Wylie ISD 

At the first Wylie ISD school board meeting of the year on Monday, Jan. 22, Cox Elementary Principal Krista Wilson announced an upcoming memorial honoring sisters Daniela and Sofia Mendoza. The Cox students were among the eight people killed at the mass shooting in Allen on May 6, 2023.

“In the days following this tragedy, so many people reached out wanting to do something to honor the memory of these sweet sisters,” Wilson said. 

Cox ESL teacher Stephanie Green took the lead on the Mendoza Legacy Project, which began with crayons and notebooks before architects were involved. The memorial will be located on the northeast corner of Cox Elementary and Green said their hopes for the project are threefold.

“We want to provide a place to honor and remember Daniela and Sofia,” Green said. “Create an outdoor space for our current Cox Coyotes and teachers and to provide a place of reflection and calm for the community.”

Jan 30, 2024 |

A 14-year-old member of Scouts BSA Troop 1869 earned Scouting’s highest honor — the Eagle Scout Award – for her project at a local nonprofit. Scout Amelia King, an eighth-grade student Burnett Junior High School, partnered with In-Sync Exotics in Wylie to update the...

Jan 26, 2024 |

A suspect in the fatal shooting of two Wylie teenagers has been arrested, the Garland Police Department said. Amancio Anton Noriz, 16, of Dallas, was located and detained Wednesday, Jan. 24, in the area of Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, the Laredo Police Department...

Jan 24, 2024 | ,

Nobody alive today saw the last total eclipse in Wylie. And nobody who sees this year’s April 8 eclipse will live to see the next in this location. The most recent total eclipse for the area occurred July 29, 1878, the week Texas Rangers killed outlaw Sam Bass during...

Jan 24, 2024 |

The filing period opened Wednesday, Jan. 17, for the May 2024 Wylie City Council election. The last day to file is Friday, Feb. 16. Two places are open, Place 2 held by Dave Strang and Place 4 held by Scott Williams. Williams has filed for reelection. No other...

Jan 23, 2024 |

The Garland Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in last week’s fatal shooting of two Wylie teenagers. The GPD’s public information officer, Lt. Pedro Barineau, said a Directive to Apprehend warrant names 16-year-old Amancio Anton Noriz of...

Jan 20, 2024 | ,

Kamsi Ikegbunam (21) goes up for the two-handed flush in Wylie’s 72-38 victory over South Garland. The Pirates only took the floor once last week, as they prepare for the second half of their district schedule. Austin Smith/The Wylie News GARLAND – The Wylie Pirates...

Jan 20, 2024 | ,

Karlee Leary (19) looks to switch the field with a pass across the pitch. The Wylie East girls moved to 6-0 last week with wins over Longview and Longview Pine Tree.  Oladipo Awowale/The Wylie News LONGVIEW – The Wylie East girls hit the road last week for a pair of...

Jan 17, 2024 |

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who fatally shot two Wylie teenagers. Garland Police officers and firefighters responded at 3:15 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, to a call in the 2300 block of West Buckingham Road “and found...

