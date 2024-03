February is CTE Month, a national public awareness campaign that highlights the value and achievements of Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs.

“It’s an opportunity to showcase our programs and to continue to educate the community about the things we are doing here,” CTE Executive Director Jason Hudson said.

For more on this story see the February 28, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.