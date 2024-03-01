Wylie campus to host artist lecture series, exhibit

Resident art lovers have a unique opportunity to attend two public art lectures and an exhibit at the Collin College Wylie Campus in March.

The campus will host an artist lecture series titled “Street Art and Contemporary Culture,” from Art Historian G. James Daichendt. The lectures will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, March 4 at the Wylie Campus Conference Center, and from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at the Wylie Campus Student Center, located at 391 Country Club Road in Wylie.

