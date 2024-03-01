Subscribe
Wylie campus to host artist lecture series, exhibit

Mar 1, 2024

Resident art lovers have a unique opportunity to attend two public art lectures and an exhibit at the Collin College Wylie Campus in March.

The campus will host an artist lecture series titled “Street Art and Contemporary Culture,” from Art Historian G. James Daichendt. The lectures will take place from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, March 4 at the Wylie Campus Conference Center, and from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 at the Wylie Campus Student Center, located at 391 Country Club Road in Wylie.

For more on this story see the February 28, 2024 print, or digital edition of The Wylie News. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

