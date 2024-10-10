Subscribe
SFOT 2024 RH

Witches!? In Wylie?!

by | Oct 10, 2024 | Area News, Education, Latest

The cast and crew are putting the final touches on the play “Witches? In Salem?” Performances will be at Wylie High School Oct. 11 -12. Allison LeBrot/The Wylie News


A Wylie Theatre witch hunt is in the works for the program’s fall show. The students will perform “Witches!? In Salem?!” Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

“Witches!? In Salem?!” presents the Salem Witch Trials from an eighth grader’s point of view as she studies the years before, during and after the Trials. The show takes a “(mostly) historically accurate” and “darkly comedic” approach to the infamous events, according to uproartheatrics.com. 

Many real-life individuals involved in the Trials will be portrayed by the students: Owen Nunn in the role of Thomas Putnam, Jacob Watson in the role of Reverend Samuel Parris, Chloe Stovall in the role of Abigail Williams and Cadence Carter-Kacho in the role of Ann Putnam Jr. Delaney Schilpp will play Jenny Anne Bishop, the present-day eighth grader. Students also take the lead as members of the crew. The roles of stage manager, assistant director, assistant technical director and assistant stage manager for this production are all filled by students. 

Since the last week of August, the Wylie Theatre students have prepared to perform an impactful show. Part of this preparation involved a study on “The Crucible,” said Piper Sturgeon, stage manager. 

“‘The Crucible’ has many takeaways that are also in our show, such as the danger of ignorance and fear, the dangers of spreading false information and the importance of a judicial system and fair trials,” Sturgeon said. 

Both performances will take place in the Wylie High School auditorium, and tickets will be sold at the door. Admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for students. Visit wylietheatre.com for more information. 

Stay informed about your community, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Wylie News!

By Allison LaBrot | [email protected]

Hilco Real Estate 6-2024

0 Comments

SFOT 2024 RH

Related News

Our stories shape the stories that matter most

Our stories shape the stories that matter most

Oct 10, 2024 | ,

It seems like about every time I am out in the public, no matter what the occasion, once someone realizes I own the local paper they seem anxious to tell me something.  And in more cases than not, it is how something someone has read impacts their lives. For example,...

read more
Welsh winner from Wylie

Welsh winner from Wylie

Oct 3, 2024 | , ,

Beth Miranda of Wylie and Scarborough Tigger, her 20-year-old palomino Section A Welsh Pony, won Supreme Champion in carriage driving events Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Welsh Pony and Cob Society’s American National Show in Chickasha, Oklahoma. Bob Wieland/C&S...

read more
Domestic Violence Awareness highlighted at event

Domestic Violence Awareness highlighted at event

Oct 3, 2024 | ,

In recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, several nonprofit organizations are coming together to host an event aimed at raising awareness and providing education on intimate partner violence. The event, titled “Breaking Cycles,” will take place on Saturday,...

read more
Water district budget up 10.3%

Water district budget up 10.3%

Oct 3, 2024 | ,

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) is coping with a flood of new residents into its 2,200 square-mile service area.  With 55,500 people moving into the region each year, the district has adopted an FY2025 budget that will invest about $1.1 billion...

read more
Order photos
Jersey Mikes May 2022
SFOT 2024 RH
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023
Jersey Mikes May 2022
SFOT 2024 RH
NTMWD Watering Advice 2023