Witches!? In Wylie?!

A Wylie Theatre witch hunt is in the works for the program’s fall show. The students will perform “Witches!? In Salem?!” Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m.

“Witches!? In Salem?!” presents the Salem Witch Trials from an eighth grader’s point of view as she studies the years before, during and after the Trials. The show takes a “(mostly) historically accurate” and “darkly comedic” approach to the infamous events, according to uproartheatrics.com.

Many real-life individuals involved in the Trials will be portrayed by the students: Owen Nunn in the role of Thomas Putnam, Jacob Watson in the role of Reverend Samuel Parris, Chloe Stovall in the role of Abigail Williams and Cadence Carter-Kacho in the role of Ann Putnam Jr. Delaney Schilpp will play Jenny Anne Bishop, the present-day eighth grader. Students also take the lead as members of the crew. The roles of stage manager, assistant director, assistant technical director and assistant stage manager for this production are all filled by students.

Since the last week of August, the Wylie Theatre students have prepared to perform an impactful show. Part of this preparation involved a study on “The Crucible,” said Piper Sturgeon, stage manager.

“‘The Crucible’ has many takeaways that are also in our show, such as the danger of ignorance and fear, the dangers of spreading false information and the importance of a judicial system and fair trials,” Sturgeon said.

Both performances will take place in the Wylie High School auditorium, and tickets will be sold at the door. Admission will be $10 for adults and $5 for students. Visit wylietheatre.com for more information.

By Allison LaBrot