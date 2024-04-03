Fine arts, CTE directors update WISD trustees

Texas Academic Decathlon State competitors from Wylie High School were recognized at the Monday, March 25 Wylie ISD board of trustees meeting. Courtesy Wylie ISD

Executive Director of Fine Arts Glenn Lambert presented what he called a “State of the Arts” in Wylie ISD last week to the Wylie ISD board of trustees.

Five years ago, an initiative to add extracurricular activities, evaluate instructors and programs, facilities and equipment was proposed resulting in a “really big document with lots of recommendations,” Lambert said, adding that 24 of the 41 “needs” listed in the document have now been met.

Highlights from these accomplishments were presented at the Monday, March 25, meeting. They include lengthened intermediate instruction time, upgrades to theatrical lighting and sound, established budgets for uniform and equipment rotations, staffing additions in programs with high growth and facility upgrades.

Other achievements include new annual events for dance and drill teams, thematic elementary school musicals, the 4th grade honor choir is now a year-round program and the Wylie High Theater has been invited to perform at the Fringe Festival in Scotland this summer.

