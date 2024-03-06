Symphonic Saturday

Wylie junior high and high school bands, choirs and orchestras, along with the Wylie Community Band, performed at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas, Saturday, March 2. Jeremy Hallock/The Wylie News

It was a music-filled Saturday as Wylie ISD students and members of the Wylie Community Band performed at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center in Dallas.

Now in its fourth year, the event hosted by the Wylie Community Band and Jazz Band, offered Wylie junior high and high school bands, choirs and orchestras — along with a 5th grade honor choir — the opportunity of a lifetime to perform at the Symphony Center Saturday, March 2.

“It’s a terrific event,” Executive Director of Fine Arts Glenn Lambert said. “We love getting our kids into that space. It’s a world class symphony center.”

Starting at 8:30 a.m., Wylie ISD buses were parked outside the downtown symphony center and over a dozen groups took the stage in quick succession. Choir, orchestra and band members stood in front of the stairs in the lobby for photos.

