Coach Howard honored with Garrison Award

Coach Bill Howard receives the 2024 Elisabeth W. Garrison Legacy Award. From left, Stacie Gooch, Lymari Ames and Virdie Montgomery. Courtesy Ian Halperin/Wylie ISD

The highlight of Saturday night’s 21st annual Boots ‘N Barbecue gala was the presentation of the 2024 Elisabeth W. Garrison Legacy Award to former Wylie High School football Coach Bill Howard.

The lifetime achievement award is bestowed upon individuals who exemplify Garrison’s values of living life to the fullest, loving deeply and giving freely.

“I’m part of the past … I’m part of the future,” Howard said, adding, “Hopefully I’ll be around a little while longer.”

The gala was held Saturday, March 23, at the Plano Event Center. Previous events were held at Southfork Ranch.

“I like this a little better,” said Dr. Al Draper, former pastor of First Baptist Church, Wylie, and namesake of Draper Elementary School. Draper, who delivered the invocation, said he preferred the seated dinner service over a buffet line.

To read the full story and support local community journalism subscribe to The Wylie News today!