District leads effort to change Texas Education Code

Chloe Stovall, shown with Wylie High Theatre Director Polly Harrison and the school board, was recognized at last week’s meeting for being a Texas Thespian State finalist. Courtesy photo

Superintendent David Vinson discussed an ambitious new effort at Wylie ISD’s regular board of trustees meeting Monday, Feb. 26.

Vinson presented an information report on Chapter 37, the Texas Education Code on student discipline management.

Chapter 37 started with a few pages in 1995, Vinson said, and it is now over 130 pages. He called Chapter 37 “highly prescriptive” and “micromanaged.” He also said Texas Education Code has plenty of rights for students and parents, but far less rights for educators.

“We think there should be more balance and less restriction,” Vinson said. “We want to ensure the safety of Texas public school educators. Teachers should never worry about if they’re safe in classrooms.”

To read the full story and support local journalism subscribe to The Wylie News today!