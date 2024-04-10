Wylie students ‘super excited’ as eclipse transforms sky

People traveled from all over the world to see the eclipse Monday, April 8, but for Rita Smith Elementary students, the path of totality was right outside their classrooms. It was like an extra recess — except they had to sit on the ground, wear their certified eclipse viewing glasses and look up at the sky.

To get optimal viewing, some sat on curbs, some sat in the grass and others laid on their backs. It was an overcast day and the clouds occasionally blocked the view. The students screamed every time they saw the partially eclipsed sun come out of the clouds and a few started a “solar eclipse” chant with limited success.

