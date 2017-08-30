WHS parking lot artwork judged

By Joe Reavis

A number of creative and detailed works of art were judged last week to determine the winners in the annual parking lot space painting contest at Wylie High School.

To determine the best efforts, all spots were viewed and placed in categories, then photographed and sent to faculty who voted for their favorites. The first place overall recognition was given for the parking spot that received the most faculty votes.

“The talent and creativity reaches far beyond just the students on this list. There were many other spots that are fantastic as well,” Principal Virdie Montgomery said. “Way to go Pirates!”

Artwork was judged in categories of creativity, school spirit, inspirational, humorous, design, expressive and craftsmanship.

Overall winner was Chloe Flick whose Space 704 features a word find puzzle that includes references to WHS. Flick’s artwork also was chosen first in the creativity category. Second place in creativity went to Trista Palomino, Space 236, and third went to Siera Sadowski, Space 373.

